The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, February 22, over Ukraine at the request of Kyiv, the United States, 5 European nations, Mexico. The meeting is held considering an intensified war-like crisis broke out after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

"Russia's clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law", US Representative said at UNSC meet on Ukraine.

She mentioned that this move by Russian President Putin is clearly the basis of Russia's attempt to create a pretext for the further invasion of Ukraine. Russia's attack on Ukraine will be met with swift consequences

Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned of the consequences of this crisis situation, said, "President Putin's actions are very clear as he wants the world to travel back in time. Well, it is not 1990. Russia has tried to create a pretext that Ukraine provoked a war environment. If Ukraine is invaded further, consequences will be crucial across the globe, there would be a refugee crisis across Europe".

US on Russia-Ukraine tensions

"Tomorrow, the US will take further measures to hold Russia accountable for a clear violation of international law. We and our partners are clear that there will be a swift & severe response were Russia to further invade Ukraine. At this moment no one can stand on the sidelines", US Representative said at UNSC meet.

She stated that Russia's attempt to show that the country can demonstrate strength and farce United Nations will not be allowed as the integrity of every UN member has to be respected including Ukraine.

Speaking of the Minsk Agreement that is referred to as the blueprint for a breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis, US Representative mentioned, "Putin has reduced the Minsk Agreement to shreds".

"Today, President Putin has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds. We have been clear that he will not stop at that. In light of Putin's latest actions, we must all stand up for the principles on which this organisation was founded"

In the Minsk Agreement, Ukraine and the Russia-backed separatists agreed on a 12-point ceasefire deal in September 2014. And in February 2015, representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the leaders of separatist-held regions Donetsk and Luhansk signed a 13-point Minsk II agreement.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

If the conflict intensifies, there is a risk of further deterioration of US-Russia relations and if Russia expands its presence in Ukraine or into NATO countries, there will be greater escalation. Russia’s actions have raised wider concerns about its intentions elsewhere in Eastern Europe, and a Russian incursion into a NATO country would solicit a response from the United States as a NATO ally.

The conflict has heightened tensions in Russia's relations with both the United States and Europe, complicating the prospects for cooperation elsewhere including on issues of terrorism, arms control, and a political solution in Syria.

