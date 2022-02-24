At UNSC Meet, US Warns Russia To 'stop & Back Away' As Putin Declares War On Ukraine

The United States lashed out at Russia on Thursday, asking it to 'stop and back away before it is too late' even as Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, ordering its soldiers to lay down their arms.

"Russian forces in combat-ready purpose. We ask Russia to stop and back away. Back away before it's too late. Russia has compromised Ukraine's sovereignty on live television. It targeted government sites this morning just like last week. We are here to ask Russia to stop, return to their border, send troops back to barracks. Bring your diplomats to the negotiation table," said US Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the second emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The US has vowed to continue to respond to Putin's action with unity. "The US and its alliance partners will continue to respond to Russia's aggression."

"Russia called our predictions hysterical. They said we were lying. When we sounded alarmed, they laughed at us. What we had predicted has come to pass to the world to see. There is no middle ground. Russia is the aggressor here," Linda said.

"I met with Ukraine Foreign Minister. He said "No one will be (left in relief) if Putin decides to move forward with this aggression against Ukraine. Your govt will face the same consequences as us if this continues." People of Ukraine counting on us. Let's not let them down," the US Amabassador added.

Putin declares war on Ukraine

Russia has appeared to start a war as the Russian military entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south today. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a “military operation" in Ukraine and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, despite Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

“I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

Explosions have begun in different Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. It has also been reported that Russia has targeted Ukraine's Armed forces headquarters along with other military buildings by the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles. Additionally, explosions were heard in Ukrainian city of Mariupol.