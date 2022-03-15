At UNSC, Ukraine Accuses Russian Forces Of Killing Journalists, Raises Concerns

At the UN Security Council (UNSC), while briefing on the situation in Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to UN, expressed his concern over the ongoing Russian aggression and said that Moscow has now started bombarding civilians areas. He reiterated that the Russian troops were now targetting civilians, journalists and front line workers in Ukraine. He said that the Ukrainian forces and civilians have been resisting the Russian troops with full enthusiasm and courage. Further, Kyslytsya also thanked the chairperson of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for his statement on Russian aggression. Notably, during the meeting, the chairperson of OSCE called Russia's targeting of Ukrainian civilians, as well as schools and hospitals, is "state terrorism" and appealed to end the war immediately.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Russian forces, Kyslytsya maintained that there was no place in Ukraine where the Russian troops were not "welcomed by Ukrainians". He said that the repressive practice by Russians has now failed. Further, while speaking at the meeting, the Ukraine Permanent Representative to UN, urged the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to pay attention to the ongoing Russian aggression. He also attacked some of the Russian media organisations for spreading "misinformation" about Ukraine and the ongoing war and called it a malicious way to demoralise the Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile, while replying to the allegations of killing of US journalist in Irpin on Sunday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian forces were not involved in his brutal assault and added Ukrainian forces control the city.

Russia denies killing of US journalist

"We regret all people who die in the conflict but I would like to make two clarifying points," Nebenzia said. "Firstly, he is not a journalist, that was something that The New York Times itself stated ... Secondly, Irpin is fully controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian units. Given what his colleague, who survived the incident, is saying, it was them who opened fire on their vehicle." Notably, his statement came after a US journalist, Juan Arredondo, and his colleague -- who survived -- were fired at a near checkpoint in the Ukrainian capital. In an interview from the hospital before being taken for surgery, Arredondo spoke to an Italian journalist, Annalisa Camilli, where he confirmed that his colleague was hit in the neck and remained on the ground. Meanwhile, a statement released by the Kyiv regional police said that Russian troops opened fire on the car and one journalist died.

