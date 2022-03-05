The United States and its allies including France on Friday, strongly condemned Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and appealed to Moscow to refrain from attacking such establishments. Several of the Security Council's 15 envoys expressed their concern over the attack and echoed that the attack on Ukraine and Europe's largest nuclear facility could have turned out to be the worst disaster.

Many of the members compared the situation with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in which 28 of the station staff and firemen died. The members termed the attack against international humanitarian laws and urged Moscow to allow Ukrainian station staff to carry out the factory operations.

Ukraine: UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the creation of an independent commission to investigate possible human rights violations. https://t.co/oY8UDXHzsv pic.twitter.com/JCHL0XLOsx — United Nations (@UN) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, while speaking at the UN emergency meeting, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said, "Attacks on nuclear power facilities are contrary to international humanitarian law.

Specifically, Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Convention, states that: “Works or installations containing dangerous forces, namely dams, dykes and nuclear electrical generating stations, shall not be made the object of attack, even where these objects are military objectives, if such attack may cause the release of dangerous forces and consequent severe losses among the civilian population."

Kyslytsy asks his Russian counterpart to be informed about Putin's ill intention

Ukraine ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsy blasted Russian aggression against Ukraine and its nuclear plants and said Russia was not only wanted to attack Ukraine but also the whole of Europe, humanity and finally the future generations.

Countering his Russian counterpart, Kyslytsy said that the Russian envoy has no idea of Putin's ill-intention. "The lies by the Permanent Representative of Russia are not surprising. He may not be properly informed by his capital and we saw it on many occasions in the Security Council. He had no idea what his capital, what the President was planning to do in the middle of one of the recent sessions. So, I wouldn’t really rely on his words," he said.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Representative of France, Nicolas de Riviere also slammed Russia for its action against Ukraine and its people. He stressed that the outcome of Russia's action will be devastating for both human health and the environment.

"France is gravely concerned about the risks to nuclear security. Russia must immediately cease its illegal & dangerous activities, in order to restore the control of the Ukrainian authorities overall nuclear facilities. France supports the efforts of the IAEA Director-General," added Riviere.

During the meeting, the US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield demanded Moscow to avoid any further deployment of troops or any attack on the nuclear power plant. Reacting to multiple media reports and the Ukrainian government's allegation that the Russian forces were not letting the factories workers change their shift, Linda raised grave concern and demanded Russia to ensure a normal working environment at the nuclear power plant.

"Russian forces are now 20 miles and closing from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, so this imminent danger continues. We narrowly avoided a disaster last night," she said at the emergency UNSC meeting.

Image: Twitter/@UN