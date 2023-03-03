Attack By Ukrainian Saboteurs Thwarted, Says Russia; Kyiv Alleges False Flag Op

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it had launched a 'massive artillery strike' against alleged Ukrainian saboteurs who Moscow says raided the Bryansk region in southern Russia and opened fire on civilians. Russia says two civilians were killed while an 11-year-old child was injured after between 40 and 80 alleged Ukrainian saboteurs wearing yellow armands fired at a car, according to Russian news agency Rybar who quoted Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz's statement on Telegram. FSB claimed it 'liquidated' an 'armed group of Ukrainian nationalists' who had crossed into the Russian border.

“Today, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated the Klimovsky district in the village of Lubechanye," Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel. “Saboteurs fired on a moving car. As a result of the attack, one resident was killed and a ten-year-old child was wounded.”

Enemy was pushed back to Ukrainian territory: FSB

In a new statement published Thursday, Russian FSB said, “In order to avoid civilian casualties as well as damage to civilian infrastructure, the enemy was pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they were hit with a massive artillery strike." Russian Federal Security Service officers added that a raid by the Ukrainian nationalists in the Klimovsky District of the Bryansk Region "was thwarted.” FSB said it detonated a large number of explosive devices of various types that were planted in the area by invaders. "Bomb squads were deployed to disarm the explosives," Bryansk Governor Bogomaz noted, adding that there were artillery and mortar strikes in the area.

President Vladimir Putin labelled the incident a “terrorist attack,” as he alleged that those responsible for such acts are the “neo-Nazis and terrorists.” “They won’t achieve anything. We will crush them,” said Putin. Thursday's raids may have been plotted by the same people who might have also been behind the assassination of Russian journalist Darya Dugina who was killed in a blast in August, Putin noted in a state address televised on Russia-1 TV station. Kyiv called the raid into the Russian territory a "deliberate provocation".

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called the incident a false flag for Russia to escalate the conflict. He described the attack as “a classic deliberate provocation” and suggested it was carried out by Russian partisans.

In the footage widely circulating on Telegram, the saboteurs identified themselves as the Russian Volunteer Corps, a volunteer formation that Russian Telegram channels alleged comprised Armed Forces of Ukraine."