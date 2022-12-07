Attempts To Exclude Russia From G20 Are Destined To Fail: Russian Deputy FM Grushko To US

Commenting on the draft defence budget introduced by the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that attempts to exclude Russia from the G20 are destined to fail. The US House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to an act that would exclude Russian government officials from the G20 and other international institutions, according to the released document. Grushko said that the majority of world nations did not support such attempts of isolating Russia by the US.

"We see that the Western policy is now aimed at isolating Russia, which has already failed as well as attempts to exclude Russia from various multilateral formats have failed," Grushko said on Wednesday. With Russian President Vladimir Putin absent at the recently concluded G20 summit in Indonesia, critics have stated that Russia is attempting to prevent diplomatic isolation as even China and India have distanced them from the war in Ukraine. Western countries called for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine at the G20 forum.

What is India’s stance on Russia attending G20?

After taking over the G20 presidency last week, India said it expected Russia to be part of all the events of G20 even as differences over the war in Ukraine were highlighted. “Russia is a member of the G20 and hence we would expect them to be participating in these processes,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing while responding to questions about the divisions within the G20 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. PM Narendra Modi also acknowledged that India's G20 presidency was coming at a time of global chaos, but he wants to ensure New Delhi plays the role of a problem solver.

Because of its well-maintained ties with Moscow and continued engagement with the West, India is being looked at by all the major players involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which could prove to be vital in India’s G20 presidency year. India would strive to build a consensus among G20 nations on several issues during its presidency as the meeting is being held in the larger context of a "geopolitical crisis, food, and energy insecurity, and sustainable development growth," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Meetings for G20 have already commenced in India and around 200 of such meetings of 32 different sectors at multiple locations would be organised across the country, the EAM said.