As the full-fledged Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has entered Day 25, the international community has been increasingly showing solidarity with the eastern European country. In the latest, Australia has announced additional military and humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country. It is pertinent to mention here that several countries, quintessentially the West, have imposed heavy sanctions on the Vladimir Putin-led country and offered notable assistance to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the Kremlin launched military offensives targeting Kyiv on February 24.

In a joint statement with Australian PM Scott Morrison, amongst others, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne shared, "The Morrison Government will expand its support to Ukraine and impose further punitive actions on Russia in response to its unrelenting and illegal aggression against Ukraine. These additional measures will help ensure Russia pays a high price for its blatant violation of the UN Charter and its disregard for international humanitarian law."

Australia allocates $21.8MN for 'protection of women, children, elderly' amid Russia-Ukraine war

Additionally, Canberra has banned the export of alumina and aluminium ore to Moscow and even allocated USD 15 million for defence military assistance to the Armed Forces and USD 21.8 million for 'the protection of women, children, the elderly and the disabled.

"Ukraine’s need for military assistance remains urgent and ongoing. In response, Defence has developed an additional $21 million support package of defensive military assistance for Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will bring Australia’s total military assistance so far to $91 million," the press release stated.

Australia to provide to $10MN to address education, needs for children, gender-based violence

"Today, the Morrison Government commits to an additional $30 million in emergency humanitarian assistance. This contribution will focus on protecting women, children, the elderly and the disabled, and takes the total we have so far committed to $65 million," Scott Morrison's Cabinet further claimed.

Further, under the Australian Humanitarian partnership, the country has announced provide to USD10 million through non-government organisations in a bid to redress critical protection, education needs for children, people living with a disability and those facing risks of gender-based violence and education.

Taking to Twitter, Payne shared, "Overnight, I have imposed an immediate ban on Australian exports of alumina & aluminium ores (including bauxite) to Russia under Australia’s autonomous sanctions against Russia. This will limit Russia’s capacity to produce aluminium – a critical export for Russia."

Overnight, I have imposed an immediate ban on Australian exports of alumina & aluminium ores (including bauxite) to Russia under Australia’s autonomous sanctions against Russia. This will limit Russia’s capacity to produce aluminium – a critical export for Russia. — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) March 20, 2022

Australia's sanctions on Russia

Continuing Canberra's retaliation to Putin's 'unprovoked war' on Ukraine, Australia has committed to assisting the World Food Programme with USD 10 million. The announcement comes a day after the United Nations head Antonio Guterres warned the world against the potential meltdown of the global economy that can give rise to a hunger crisis.

"Australia will continue to impose high costs on Russia. We have so far imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including many oligarchs close to President Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all entities responsible for Russia’s sovereign debt," the release further stated.

Furthermore, the Morrison-led government has stated that Australia will continue to 'ensure those arriving from Ukraine will be provided support throughout their stay' in the country. It further stated, "... grant of USD 450,000 to community groups to facilitate their ongoing work."

"Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the Morrison Government has issued almost 4500 visas to Ukrainians. Over 600 Ukrainians with these visas have arrived and more are coming every day," the Australian Cabinet stated.