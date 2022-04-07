Australia Announces Fresh Sanctions Against 67 Russians Amid Relentless War In Ukraine

Amidst the relentless military aggression by Kremlin forces in Ukraine, the Australian government on Thursday announced further embargoes on Russian oligarchs and elites. While attending a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne informed that her country has decided to impose sanctions on an additional 67 Russians amidst Moscow's unjustified attack on Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing 67 further sanctions on Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to President Vladimir Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," Payne stated, as per ABC News.

The latest round of sanctions comes in the wake of emerging evidence of Russian war crimes in Bucha, which has sparked broad global condemnation. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Duma, Aleksander Babakov, and other senior Russian government officials have been named in the list of fresh sanctions. Besides, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, a notable Russian military figure, is also on the list. With this latest announcement, Australia has sanctioned over 600 Russian people and entities so far, ABC News reported.

Australia to send armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine

The Australian Foreign Minister further stated that her government is determined to levy the most severe penalties on those who are responsible for Russia's aggression in Ukraine or who wield influence. The Australian government also reiterates its unequivocal support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its people, the minister remarked. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia will send armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Australian lawmakers for additional assistance in Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Over 4.2 million people fled Ukraine since the onset of war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 43rd on Thursday. Several countries including, the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and the European Union, have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency claimed that more than 4.2 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in the month of February.

Image: AP