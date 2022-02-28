Amid Ukraine invasion, Australian PM Scott Morrison on Monday announced fresh sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Security Council. In a statement, Morrison said that he is holding Putin to account for his “egregious unjustified” war against Ukraine. He also stated that Australia supports the most recent anti-Russia measures, including disconnecting certain Russian banks from Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

“From midnight last night, Australian targeted financial sanctions and travel bans came into effect on the Russian President and remaining permanent members of Russia's Security Council: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev," Scott Morrison said in a statement on Monday.

"Australia will continue to work with allies and like-minded countries to impose further economic sanctions on Russia, building on the raft of travel bans and asset freezes implemented in recent days against Russia's most influential political and military actors," he added.

Further, Morrison reiterated that Australia will work with NATO to provide “lethal” military equipment and other assistance to Kyiv. He informed that as an immediate measure, Australia will contribute $3 million to NATO’s Trust Fund for Ukraine to support non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies. “Details of Australia's contribution of lethal military equipment are being worked through with our partners and will be announced soon," the Australian PM added.

According to the statement, Morrison also stated that the Australian Government strongly supports the announcements by the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Canada and the US on further restrictive economic measures against key Russian banks, institutions and individuals. He said that together, these measures will impose severe costs on the Russian economy by disconnecting its key banks from the international financial system and disrupting Russian trade and investment flows. These measures will also paralyse Russia’s foreign reserves and prevent Russian officials and elites from accessing key financial systems, Morrison added.

Key developments of Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, it is to mention that at present, there is a situation of severe devastation in Ukraine. Several people have lost their lives in the war and many people have been seriously injured. Amid such rising tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he was willing to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, but he also added that he did not have a strong belief in the success of the negotiations. On the other hand, amid tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert.

Considering the recent developments in Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council has also called for a rare UNGA emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Monday. Additionally, the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday as war-ravaged Ukraine has four operational nuclear power plants and various waste facilities including Chernobyl.

(Image: AP)

