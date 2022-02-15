Australia Asks China To Denounce Russia's Military Advances Along Ukraine's Borders

Amid speculations over soaring military tensions between Russia and Ukraine, on Tuesday, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged China to denounce Russia for ensuing threats against Ukraine. Raising the spectre of a broader conflict between US-allied nations and the Kremlin, Morrison addressed the Parliament and called out 'all governments around the world' to be condemning Russia's movement along the border of Ukraine.

Morrison further noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced that they were maintaining closer ties since more than 130,000 Russian troops are stationed along the Ukrainian border.

Australia urges China to condemn Russia

"I do note that the Chinese government, together with the Russian government, have been banding together on this issue and that the Chinese government has not denounced what is occurring in Ukraine," he said.

Calling on federal legislators to join hands with Australia in urging Xi Jinping -led government to condemn Russia's military advances, Morrison further risked his trade sufferings by cornering China over its dubious stands. He further sought permission through the United Nations rather than being done through its UNSC membership.

Morrison also hit back at the Chinese government for criticising Australia for holding talks with the United States, Japan, and India under the QUAD grouping on Friday. According to The Guardian, he said, “Yes, the Chinese government is happy to criticise Australia for engaging in such peaceful activities but yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian border.”

China's deepening ties with the Kremlin and its role in Moscow-Kyiv crisis

China's foreign minister Wang Yi called Russia's security concerns "legitimate", saying they should be "taken seriously and addressed”. The Chinese ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun further lambasted the US and the European nations for referring to Russia as a threat to the globe.

“The ever-closer relationship and bond between China and Russia [that is] the last defence that protects the world order," as per a report by the Chinese government-affiliated paper Global Times on the Ukrainian Russia crisis.

China is deepening its partnership with Moscow against the US hegemony as it was “sympathetic to and supports” Russia’s security guarantee proposals on the Ukrainian crisis.