Amid escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the Australian government on Friday, 25 March has announced sanctions against 22 "Russian propagandists and disinformation operatives." The government has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his family members. The decision has been taken by the Australian administration as they continue their work to ensure that Russia and those supporting "illegal, unprovoked invasion" of Ukraine" bear the price for their action.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in the statement highlighted that they will continue to provide "unwavering support" for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will continue to place sanctions on those responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Australian government, the sanctions have been imposed against 22 Russian journalists, including senior editors from Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront. The Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in a statement announced that as President Alexander Lukashenko led the Belarusian government continues to support Russia and its military offensive against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Australian Government has also placed new sanctions on 22 additional Russian propagandists and purveyors of disinformation, including senior editors from organisations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront," the Australian government announced in a statement.

Australia imposes sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's wife & son

According to the statement released by the government, Australia has decided to place sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko's wife and the first lady of Belarus Galina Lukashenko and his son Viktor Lukashenko who previously worked at the positions of senior national security in the Belarus government. The latest sanctions announced by the Australian government have been imposed in addition to previously announced sanctions against 13 Belarusian individuals and entities.

Previously, the Australian government had announced sanctions against Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin. In the statement, the Australian government accused the Belarusian government of permitting Russian armed forces to conduct training in Belarus ahead of the attack and allowing the launch of ballistic missiles from Belarus into Ukraine. The development comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 30.

Morrison expresses concern over Russia's plans to attend G20 summit

Australian President Scott Morrison has expressed concern over Russia's willingness to participate in the G20 Summit. Scott Morrison has called the idea of sitting at the table with the Russian President Vladimir Putin a "step too far". This came after Russia has recently expressed its willingness to attend the G20 summit scheduled in Indonesia. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Victoria on Thursday, 24 March. He asserted that Russia's military action against Ukraine is a "violent and aggressive act" that violates international rule of law. He noted that the United States has concluded that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

