Intensifying sanctions against Russia over Ukraine's invasion, Australia said it has frozen $33 million of Russian funds invested in an Australian financial institution. Foreign Minister Marise Payne made the announcement about the latest action on Friday, however, declined to identify the institution or who owned the money.

Australia has imposed sanctions against more than 350 Russian individuals including President Vladimir Putin. The Scott Morrison-led government has also targeted with sanctions 13 Belarus entities and individuals including Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

As a global campaign to isolate Moscow gains traction, Australian miners and superannuation institutions have begun to cut connections with Moscow. Australia has also joined other central banks in putting pressure on Russia, barring the Bank of Russia from cashing in $8 billion in Australian bonds.

More than 400 Russian individuals and businesses have been added to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's "Consolidated List" - a list of people and entities subject to financial penalties - since the invasion of Ukraine. Selected Russian banks have also been dropped from the SWIFT international payments system, making it more difficult for Russian consumers and businesses to transfer funds.

Australia to provide Ukraine with $50 million for missiles, ammo

Earlier this week, the Australian PM had announced that Canberra will send missiles as part of a $50 million package of lethal and non-lethal aid to help Ukraine repel Russian forces. He said $50 million will be provided through North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to supply both lethal as well as non-lethal defence equipment to Ukraine. This announcement comes a week after Morrison had guaranteed to give non-lethal military weaponry.

Morrison also stated that the Australian Government strongly supports the announcements by the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Canada, and the US on further restrictive economic measures against key Russian banks, institutions, and individuals. He said that together, these measures will impose severe costs on the Russian economy by disconnecting its key banks from the international financial system and disrupting Russian trade and investment flows. These measures will also paralyze Russia’s foreign reserves and prevent Russian officials and elites from accessing key financial systems, the PM added.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: AP