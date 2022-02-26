As the world continues to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Australia ramped up sanctions against Russia on Saturday and targeted oligarchs and members of parliament further preparing to join allies indirectly punishing President Vladimir Putin. Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne said financial sanctions are being imposed on the 339 members of parliament and on eight oligarchs close to Putin who were the 'facilitators' of the attack. The Belarussian government's key figures were also being sanctioned for 'abetting the invasion.

Stating that sanctioning leaders is an exceptional step, Payne informed that she has sought advice to enable Australia to join allies in sanctioning Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine is a wholesale breach of international law. 🇦🇺 is moving to ensure that Russia faces a high cost for what is a completely unprovoked & unjustified attack on its neighbour. Watch my news conference here on the next round of Australian sanctions.👇 pic.twitter.com/fPfnUEbezM — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) February 26, 2022

Australia had previously announced sanctions on four military equipment entities, eight of Putin's top security advisors, 25 individuals, and four financial institutions.

In a media statement, The Morrison Government had mentioned that under a first phase, they will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of Russia’s Security Council. The Council bears responsibility for the current phase of the invasion by providing policy advice and justification to Putin's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

US sanctions on Russia timeline

Earlier on February 22, President Joe Biden had announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While on Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, Germany put a brake on a big gas pipeline from Russia and the British also hit Russian banks with sanctions.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

