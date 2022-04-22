In response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Australia on Friday announced fresh embargoes against Moscow. In the latest sanctions, Australia has targeted 144 Russian Senators who approved the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 22, News.com.au reported. The Australian administration has also imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's daughter.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne stated that the people who have been targeted in the embargoes "have benefited" from the Putin regime. Payne further added that the sanctions have been imposed against immediate family members of leaders who are in power, according to the News.com.au report. Payne also stressed that the three individuals targeted by the government in the fresh sanctions have been sanctioned by "like-minded partners of Australia." It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Australia and EU nations have imposed an array of embargoes against Kremlin.

Australia imposes sanctions against 14 Russian state-owned firms

Earlier on 14 April, the Australian government had placed targeted financial restrictions on 14 Russian state-owned firms that are significant to Russia's strategic and economic interests. According to a press release from the Australian Foreign Ministry's office, defence-related enterprises such as transportation company Kamaz, as well as shipping firms SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corporation have been targeted in the latest round of sanctions. Furthermore, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said that sanctions have been imposed against Ruselectronics, a manufacturer of electronic components that accounts for around 80% of all Russian electronic parts. The sanctions even apply to Russian Railways, one of the world's largest transportation firms and one of the country's largest single providers to GDP.

Additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterpriseshttps://t.co/09swfscF4g — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) April 14, 2022

More than 21000 Russian troops lost their lives: Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian armed forces launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations have continued for over 50 days. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Friday, 22 April, informed that around 21,200 Russian troops have been killed since the invasion started. According to the Defence Ministry, Russian armed forces have lost 2162 combat armoured machines, 397 artillery systems, 138 MLRS, 838 tanks, 153 helicopters, 176 aircraft, 69 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1523 vehicles. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry revealed 76 fuel tanks, 172 unmanned aerial vehicles, four mobile SRBM systems, eight vessels including ships and boats and 27 special equipment from Russia have been destroyed.

Image: AP