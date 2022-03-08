Australia imposed fresh sanctions on Russia on Tuesday for its ''unjustified invasion'' of Ukraine. Through another round of sanctions, Australia is targeting Russia's senior military officers, as well as state propagandists spreading ''pro-Kremlin disinformation".

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne informed in a statement that the Australian government is imposing sanctions on Moscow's "propagandists and purveyors of disinformation" trying to legitimise Russia's invasion with false narratives such as the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.

"The new round of sanctions will impose targeted financial sanctions on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks on Ukraine," Payne said in the statement.

The statement further adds, "The Australian Government is sanctioning 10 people of strategic interest to Russia for their role in encouraging hostility towards Ukraine and promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda to legitimise Russia's invasion."

Australia helping Ukraine with a $50 million package of lethal and non-lethal aid

As a global campaign to isolate Moscow gains traction, Australia is imposing sanctions to voice its support for Ukraine. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced on March 4 that Australia has frozen $33 million of Russian funds invested in an Australian financial institution amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Australia has also joined other central banks in putting pressure on Moscow, barring the Bank of Russia from cashing in $8 billion in Australian bonds. Apart from sanctions, Australia will be helping Ukraine fight the war against Russia by sending missiles as part of a $50 million package of lethal and non-lethal aid, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week.

Divison on sanctions

Several countries have condemned the military action of Russia and imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. However, even when several countries are equivocally condemning Russia, there is division among such countries.

Germany and Hungary have already rejected sanctioning of Russian energy as they heavily rely on Russia and sanctioning would not be reliable for them. Whereas, the UK is in the favour of tightening sanctions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutt and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, to discuss the tightening of sanctions on Russia.

