Australia Imposes Targeted Financial Restrictions On 14 Russian State-owned Firms

Amidst the relentless military aggression by Russian troops in Ukraine, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced that the Australian government has placed targeted financial restrictions on 14 Russian state-owned firms that are crucial to Russia's strategic and economic interests. According to a press release from the Foreign Minister’s office, defence-related enterprises such as transportation company Kamaz, as well as shipping firms SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corporation, are among the firms on the targeted list.

Apart from these, the fuel and energy businesses Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, and Transneft, as well as diamond mining company Alrosa, and hydroelectricity company RusHydro, are also coming under Australia’s sanctions, Tass reported.

Additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterpriseshttps://t.co/09swfscF4g — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) April 14, 2022

Further, Payne went on to say that sanctions even apply to Ruselectronics, a manufacturer of electronic components that accounts for around 80% of all Russian electronic parts. They also have their eyes set on Russian Railways, one of the world's largest transportation firms and one of the country's largest single providers to GDP, said the minister.

Sanctions on Russia

Indicating the decision on targeting Russian state-owned firms, Foreign Minister Payne said, “Our targeting of Russia’s state-owned enterprises in coordination with key partners undermines their capacity to boost the Russian economy. By preventing dealings with these important sources of revenue for the Russian Government, we are increasing the pressure on Russia and undercutting its ability to continue funding Putin’s war,” as per the release.

Furthermore, the Australian Government reaffirms its steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and national integrity, as well as the Ukrainian people, as per the press release. Payne even highlighted that they reiterate their request for Russia to remove its armed forces from Ukraine immediately.

In addition to this, on April 7, the Australian government imposed further sanctions against Russian oligarchs as well as elites. During a summit of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders in Brussels, Australian Foreign Minister Payne said that her nation has chosen to impose sanctions on an extra 67 Russians in response to the Russia Ukraine war. The current wave of penalties follows the discovery of evidence of Russian war crimes in Bucha, which has generated widespread outrage throughout the world.

According to media reports, the Australian Foreign Minister went on to say that her government is committed to punishing those who are culpable for Russia's actions in Ukraine or who wield influence with the most severe sanctions possible. Following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal for extra aid in Ukraine's battle with Russia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated earlier that Australia will deploy armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine.

(Image: AP)