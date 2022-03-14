Australia, Netherlands Initiate Legal Actions Against Russia For Downing Malaysian Flight

In a key development, Australia and the Netherlands have filed joint legal proceedings against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in the year 2014. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Monday that Russia was responsible under international law for the downing of the Malaysian flight eight years ago. "We have maintained since May 2018 that the Russian Federation is responsible for the act. Today’s joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries’ fight for truth, justice and accountability for this horrific act of violence, which claimed the lives of 298 victims, 38 of whom called Australia home," the statement read.

However, it is to be noted that Russia has consistently denied its involvement in the said incident. Meanwhile, according to the Australian administration, this was a blatant violation of a treaty designed to safeguard civilian aircraft from weapons fire. The Australian government revealed in the statement that a Russian Buk-TELAR surface-to-air missile system shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 17. On July 17, 2014, the missile system was carried from Russia to an agricultural field in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the statement further added.

🇦🇺 & 🇳🇱 today initiated legal proceedings against Russia in @ICAO for the downing of #MH17. We continue our pursuit for truth, justice & accountability for the 298 victims. Russia must be held to account for its egregious violations of international law. https://t.co/DMMW8UudIw pic.twitter.com/Hw1ftS7ecV — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) March 14, 2022

Australian government vows to hold Russia accountable for incident

"The missile system belonged to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Military Brigade of the Russian Federation, and it was accompanied by professional Russian military personnel. The Buk-TELAR fired the missile that shot down Flight MH17, killing all 298 people on board," the statement claimed. Notably, Russia unilaterally withdrew from negotiations with Australia and the Netherlands in October 2020 over the downing of the Malaysian flight and has allegedly refused to return to the table despite Australia and Netherlands' repeated demands. "While we cannot take away the grief of those whose loved ones died as a result of Russia's actions, the Australian Government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held accountable so that such horrific act never happens again," the statement added.

Australia accuses Russia of violating international law & UN Charter

The Australian government also stated that the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russia also underscores the importance of holding Moscow responsible for its flagrant violations of international law and the UN Charter. It is pertinent to mention here that several countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, have imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. The war between the two nations has continued unabatedly and entered its nineteenth day on Monday.

Image: AP