Australia Opposes Russia Attending G20 Summit This Year; PM Morrison Says 'step Too Far'

Expressing concerns over Russia's willingness to participate in the G20 Summit, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the idea of sitting at the table with the Russian President is a "step too far". This came after Russia has recently expressed its willingness to attend the G20 summit scheduled in Indonesia this year. Speaking to the reporters in Melbourne on Thursday, the Australian Prime Minister has clearly objected to Russia's participation in the G20 summit and said, "to sit with Putin at the same table is to go too far". Further referring to Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, Morrison said that more such people are needed in the room who are not invading other countries.

Apart from that, he also noted that the United States has concluded Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine which clearly violates international rule of law. Reiterating Australia's severe moves against Russia, Morrison also informed about his government's recent ban on the export of aluminium ores to Russia and further vowed to send more weapons and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Russia keen on attending the G20 Summit

Russia has been recently invited to the G20 Head of State Summit scheduled in November and is to be hosted by Jakarta. As stated by Russia's ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobyova, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also intending to attend the G20 summit in Bali. This came at a time when several G20 members have expressed their wish towards excluding Russia from the group. Speaking on the same, the Russian ambassador during a press conference said,

It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is ... he wants to."

Meanwhile, Morrison who also ruled out boycotting the summit in case the Russian President attends the summit also expressed his concerns over Russia's participation in other ministerial meetings scheduled for this year.

Image: AP