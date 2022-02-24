After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military operations in Ukraine, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and other Ukrainian cities, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and said Australia calls on the Russian government to withdraw the attack and return Ukraine to a peaceful situation.

He also said that Australia denounces unilateral hostile actions on Ukraine and that Russia is breaching international law and chosen war. He reiterated his support to Ukraine for their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talking to the Australians in Ukraine, the Prime Minister asked them to leave the country and urged others who can't leave the country to seek shelter until it is safe to depart. He also said that Australians in Ukraine who require Consular support should call the Australian government's 24-hour Consular Emergency Center.

Bans on 8 members of Russia's security council

The Prime Minister also said that before Russia took the deplorable steps to attack Ukraine, Australia had already imposed autonomous sanctions against Russia targeting both individuals and entities for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and that they would today go further with the allies the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, EU and NATO in condemning Russia's action.

He also stated that he announced bans on eight members of Russia's security council yesterday, which will come into effect at midnight.

He also announced financial sanctions which suggest that Australian individuals and entities cannot do business with five Russian banks. Australia is now progressing the second phase of sanctions to additional 25 people which includes Army commander, Deputy Defence Ministers and Russian missionaries who have been responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable aggression. He further said that everybody must ensure that there is a cost to this violent, unacceptable and outrageous behaviour.

'Reminder of a world that we live in'

PM Morrison also said that his thoughts are with Ukraine which is enduring terrible invasion as the shelling continues and the bullets are fired, with Russia continuing to advance towards Kyiv. He also stated that this is a chilling reminder of a world that we live in, with the threats of aggression from bullies who seek their own advantage.

