Australia PM Reaffirms Support For Ukraine After Djokovic Row; 'I Will Make This Point...'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday reaffirmed his support to Ukraine President Zelenskyy's forces countering the Russian offensive, saying that he has committed to providing 90 Bushmasters to Ukraine. Albanese stated that Canberra's provision of Bushmasters is "critical to supporting the Ukrainian defense personnel" who are defending their soil against the illegal invasion of Russia.

Australian Prime Minister's remarks on Friday were made against the backdrop of Novak Djokovic row as his father posed with the pro-Russian crowd, standing alongside a spectator donning a 'Z' symbol t-shirt and waving a Russian flag with Russian President Vladimir Putin's image on it. Prime Minister Albanese on January 27 reiterated Australian support for Ukraine as he slammed Russia for launching an all-out offensive on the Ukrainian territory.

"We have committed to providing 90 Bushmasters to Ukraine, and they're on the ground making a difference each and every day to the defense of that nation. Which, of course, is a struggle not just for the people of Ukraine, but is a struggle for the rule of law internationally and for the rights of sovereign nation-states that continue to exist within secure boundaries," Albanese told reporters.

'Australia stands with the people of Ukraine:' Albanese

Albanese widely criticized supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, days after spectators waved the Russian and Serbian flags after Djokovic defeated Russian player Andrey Rublev at Australia Open. Djokovic’s father, Srdjan was roiled in a controversy as he was among the supporters of Russia gathered at Melbourne Park and chanted pro-Russian slogans. “Long live Russian citizens, Russia, Serbia, Russia, Serbia," the group yelled. Srdjan announced that he would not attend his son's Australian Open semifinal and would instead "watch from home."

"I will make this point, that Australia stands with the people of Ukraine," Albanese told reporters as he was asked if Srdjan Djokovic should be deported as his father publicly supported Russia. "That is Australia’s position and Australia is unequivocal in our support for the rule of international law, Albanese asserted. "We do not want to see any support given to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is having a devastating impact on the people of Ukraine," said the Australian leader. Albanese, although, did not comment on whether he will deport Djokovic after Ukraine expressed outrage and demanded an apology from the tennis player's parent.