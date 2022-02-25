Australia Sending Medical Supplies, Military Equipment To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

After Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that they will provide military equipment, medical supplies and financial aid to Ukraine on Friday. However, no weapons will be supplied to the war-torn country. Australia's Prime Minister stated that the country is collaborating with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to supply non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies to help the people of Ukraine. Morrison further said that this is the best way for Australia to assist Ukraine amidst the crisis.

PM Morrison stated that they are far away from Ukraine, and the most effective way to get there is through the NATO allies, according to ABC Australia. Morrison also stated that Australia would support Ukraine financially through NATO, and added that if there are ways that Australia can help, whether it's through medical supplies or other means, they are ready to help. However, the government has ruled out deploying troops to fight in the conflict.

Members of Russia's Parliament in Australia's sanctioned list

PM Scott Morrison also added members of Russia's Parliament to Australia's list of sanctioned individuals after raising the issue yesterday, February 24. The Australian Prime Minister also used the occasion to encourage businesses to be on high alert for cyberattacks, though he emphasised that no attacks had been proven in Australia yet, according to Kyodo News.

On Thursday, PM Morrison stated that the second set of sanctions will be applied to 25 Russian officials, including the Army commander, Deputy Defence Ministers, and Russian missionaries, who are responsible for the unjustified and unacceptable aggression. PM Morrison went on to say that everyone should make sure that they must pay for this aggressive, disgusting, and obscene behaviour. After Moscow launched the largest land, sea, and air attack on a European state since World War-II, Ukrainian soldiers are battling Russian invaders in the country.

Australia concerned about China's lack of a forceful response

PM Morrison was also concerned about China's lack of a forceful response in the situation, calling it "unacceptable" for Beijing to relax trade restrictions with Moscow at a time when the international community was attempting to impose extra sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine. On Thursday, China avoided using the word "invasion" to describe Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Image: AP