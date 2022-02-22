Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine crisis | Australia Shuts Embassy Operations In Ukraine, Orders Diplomats To Leave Country

After mounting concerns about the safety of employees at the Australian embassy in Ukraine, the Australian government has decided to cease its operation

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Australia

IMAGE: AP


After mounting concerns about the safety of the employees at the Australian embassy in Ukraine, the Australian government has decided to cease its operation for a certain period of time. Amid the increasing heat between Kyiv and Moscow, Australian diplomats have been ordered to leave Ukraine. In an official statement released by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australian Senator Marise Payne said, “Due to the increased risk, Australian officials have been directed to depart from Ukraine. Our Embassy and operations in Lviv are now temporarily closed.” 

Defence Minister Payne also revealed in the statement that bureaucrats are sent to neighbouring Poland and Romania to assist with the evacuation of all Australian personnel. Further, confirming the withdrawal of Australian officials in Ukraine, the minister urged people to leave the country and said, “do not delay”, as there is a possible invasion over the nation. 

Australia condemned Putin's proclamation about the two breakaway regions 

As per the statement, Payne said, “We continue to urge all Australians to leave Ukraine immediately. The safety of Australians and officials is our priority.” Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin's proclamation that two breakaway regions - the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine are independent states has been condemned by Australia, the statement read.

READ | Sensex tanks 1000 points, Nifty tumbles by 300 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens

These comments of Marise Payne came after Putin signed a decree proclaiming the rebel republics of Donetsk and Luhansk independent on Monday. After recognising the states, Putin has ordered the deployment of Russian soldiers to "maintain peace" in the area.  

READ | De-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions immediate priority: India at UN

Referring to Putin’s order for the region, Payne asserted that this has been a clear violation of Ukraine's 'sovereignty and territorial integrity', and it has no legal standing under international law. She went on to say, “We also condemn President Putin's announcement that Russia is deploying so-called “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine. these personnel are not peacekeepers,” as per the statement.  

READ | Japan criticises Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty, mulls sanctions

In addition to this, Payne stated the Australian government has been working closely with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, as well as other countries across the globe to ensure that Russia's aggression is confronted with harsh consequences. She also highlighted that the Australian government is ready to announce prompt and strong penalties, in collaboration with their partners, against key Russian people and businesses involved for destabilising Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air India's special flight leaves for Kyiv to bring back Indians

Payne noted that Australia continues to express its sympathy with Ukraine and calls on Russia to end and reverse its unwarranted aggression against its democratic neighbour. 

Furthermore, last week, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison had addressed the embassy crisis, saying that due to the heavy concentration of Russian forces in the capital, they had relocated to a temporary site in Lviv. According to the Daily Mail, Morrison said, “The autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia, to be threatening and bullying Ukraine, is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable.” 

READ | US & UK blast Russia at UNSC; India calls for restraint as Moscow-Kyiv tensions mount

(Image: AP)

Tags: Australia, Ukraine, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND