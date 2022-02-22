After mounting concerns about the safety of the employees at the Australian embassy in Ukraine, the Australian government has decided to cease its operation for a certain period of time. Amid the increasing heat between Kyiv and Moscow, Australian diplomats have been ordered to leave Ukraine. In an official statement released by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australian Senator Marise Payne said, “Due to the increased risk, Australian officials have been directed to depart from Ukraine. Our Embassy and operations in Lviv are now temporarily closed.”

Defence Minister Payne also revealed in the statement that bureaucrats are sent to neighbouring Poland and Romania to assist with the evacuation of all Australian personnel. Further, confirming the withdrawal of Australian officials in Ukraine, the minister urged people to leave the country and said, “do not delay”, as there is a possible invasion over the nation.

Australia condemned Putin's proclamation about the two breakaway regions

As per the statement, Payne said, “We continue to urge all Australians to leave Ukraine immediately. The safety of Australians and officials is our priority.” Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin's proclamation that two breakaway regions - the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine are independent states has been condemned by Australia, the statement read.

Russia’s recognition of two separatist territories of #Ukraine is a violation of international law, Ukraine’s territorial integrity & the Minsk agreement. Russia’s propaganda convinces no one. 🇦🇺 continues to work with partners to ensure severe costs for Russia’s aggression. — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) February 21, 2022

These comments of Marise Payne came after Putin signed a decree proclaiming the rebel republics of Donetsk and Luhansk independent on Monday. After recognising the states, Putin has ordered the deployment of Russian soldiers to "maintain peace" in the area.

Referring to Putin’s order for the region, Payne asserted that this has been a clear violation of Ukraine's 'sovereignty and territorial integrity', and it has no legal standing under international law. She went on to say, “We also condemn President Putin's announcement that Russia is deploying so-called “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine. these personnel are not peacekeepers,” as per the statement.

Australia condemns President Putin's declaration today that the Donetsk & Luhansk regions of eastern #Ukraine are independent states. This flagrantly undermines Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity & has no validity under international law. https://t.co/Nmzj31qOHU — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) February 22, 2022

In addition to this, Payne stated the Australian government has been working closely with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, as well as other countries across the globe to ensure that Russia's aggression is confronted with harsh consequences. She also highlighted that the Australian government is ready to announce prompt and strong penalties, in collaboration with their partners, against key Russian people and businesses involved for destabilising Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Payne noted that Australia continues to express its sympathy with Ukraine and calls on Russia to end and reverse its unwarranted aggression against its democratic neighbour.

Furthermore, last week, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison had addressed the embassy crisis, saying that due to the heavy concentration of Russian forces in the capital, they had relocated to a temporary site in Lviv. According to the Daily Mail, Morrison said, “The autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia, to be threatening and bullying Ukraine, is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

(Image: AP)