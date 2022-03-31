In retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Australian government has announced fresh sanctions against Moscow. In the latest development, the Scott Morrison-led government has announced that Australia would impose an additional tariff of 35% on all imports from Russia and Belarus. The new decision regarding an additional tariff of 35% on all imports from Russia and Belarus will take effect on 25 April.

According to a statement released by Canberra's Foreign Ministry, the Australian government will release a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariff treatment on April 1. The action has been taken as Australia along with other like-minded members of the World Trade Organization "strongly condemned" Russia’s military activities in Ukraine. The Australian government in the statement announced that they continue to work with their partners to impose sanctions on Russia, including individuals and entities.

Australia to impose tariff increases on all imports from Russia.@ScottMorrisonMP @DanTehanWannon https://t.co/5eNX2t8A47 — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) March 31, 2022

Australia continues to provide support to Ukraine

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led government has imposed sanctions against more than 500 individuals and entities. In addition, they have prohibited the imports of oil and other energy products which will take effect on April 25.

Furthermore, the Australian government has decided to provide $65 million in humanitarian assistance and $91 million in military assistance to Ukraine. Moreover, Australia has provided 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to support Ukraine’s energy and issued temporary protection visas and assistance to Ukrainian community groups in Australia.

Australia imposes sanctions against Belarus President & his family members

The Australian government on Friday, March 25, announced sanctions against 22 "Russian propagandists and disinformation operatives," including senior editors from Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront. The government has also imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his family members.

The decision was taken by the Australian administration as they continue their work to ensure that Russia and those supporting the "illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine" bear the price for their actions. It is to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine which started on February 24 continues for the second month. Apart from the high number of deaths and massive destruction on lives and livelihoods, the war between Russia and Ukraine has also led to Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

Australia places additional sanctions on Russia & Belarushttps://t.co/KoN6mIbFe8 — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) March 25, 2022

(Image: AP)