Amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Australian government has announced that they will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of Russia's Security Council. The decision by Australian authorities will lead to Australian nationals not being able to do business with Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank, IS Bank, Genbank and the Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction. The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken the decision in response to Russia's "unprovoked and unacceptable aggression against Ukraine."

According to the statement released by the Australian government, the new sanctions that will be imposed will be in addition to restrictions on Australians investigating in the state development bank VEB. The government will also amend Autonomous Sanction Regulations 2011 to extend existing sanctions that apply to Crimea, Sevastopol to Donetsk and Luhansk. Canberra government plans of imposing economic sanctions in Donetsk and Luhansk and banning trade in transport, energy, gas, telecom, mineral and oil sectors.

Australia to automatically extend visa of Ukrainian nationals

The Australian Prime Minister announced that they will also modify the regulations to enhance the scope of people and entities that Australia can include for sanctions that have those of "strategic and economic significance to Russia." The government has announced that all Ukrainian nationals in Australia with a visa which is due to expire up to 30 June, will be provided with an automatic extension for six months. Moreover, the outstanding visa applications from the people of Ukraine will be taken on priority and fast-tracked for a decision by immigration officials.

Australia 'deeply concerned' over Russia's escalating aggression

The Australian government in the statement revealed that the decision is just the beginning of the sanction process and stressed that they remain "deeply concerned" over Russia's escalating aggression. The Australian government further committed to working with responsible nations to ensure that any further aggression by the Russian side against its "smaller, democratic neighbour incurs the high cost it deserves."

The government also welcomed the actions taken by other like-minded countries which includes Germany's decision of suspending the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The announcement of the Australian Foreign Minister and Prime Minister comes after the Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of pro-Moscow regions Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered sending the Russian troops to the regions.

Image: AP