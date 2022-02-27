Australia will supply weapons to Ukraine, which is fighting to keep Russia from invading its capital city, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. Days after saying that Canberra would only provide "non-lethal" assistance to Kyiv, Morrison said he has agreed to provide lethal aid to the war-torn country through its NATO allies in Europe.

"We are already providing significant support in terms of non-lethal aid but I've just spoken to the Defence Minister [Peter Dutton] and we'll be seeking to provide whatever support we can, for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom," Morrison said after attending Ukrainian-Australians at a church service in Sydney on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, the Australian PM had announced that they will provide military equipment, medical supplies, and financial aid to Ukraine, but not weapons. Morrison stated that they are far away from Ukraine, and the most effective way to get there is through the NATO allies. "They are already providing support in these areas and we will be assisting them with what they are doing," he said.

In another significant move, Australia on Friday ramped up sanctions against Russia and targeted oligarchs and members of parliament to indirectly punish President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne said financial sanctions are being imposed on the 339 MPs and on 8 oligarchs close to Putin who were the 'facilitators' of the attack. The Belarussian government's key figures were also being sanctioned for 'abetting' the invasion.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

As of Saturday, a military faceoff was underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from the sea, air, and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania.

Image: AP