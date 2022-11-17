Australian Mining Tycoon Andrew Forrest Launches $25bn Fund To Rebuild War-torn Ukraine

Amid the ongoing ruthless Russian aggression on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, an Australian mining billionaire has established a fund to aid with the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine, which is said to be valued at least $25 billion. Business tycoon Andrew Forrest and his wife have provided $500 million in the fund, which its organisers estimated will reach $100 billion in the future, BBC reported. The fund, known as the Ukraine Green Growth Initiative, intends to make investments in vital networks for energy and communications.

As per the fund, it had been collaborating with Larry Fink, the head of investment behemoth BlackRock, and it hoped to gain over sovereign wealth funds and other seasoned investors.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciated and welcomed the announcement and stated that the funds might be used to rebuild the energy infrastructure that Russia had devastated. According to the Express report, Zelenskyy said, “We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russians have destroyed can readily be replaced with the latest, most modern green and digital infrastructure."

Andrew Forrest spoke with Joe Biden

Andrew Forrest claimed that since work commences on the fund in early March, he has spoken with several international leaders about the proposal, including US President Joe Biden, ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Forrest, President Zelensky views this as a chance to totally replace outdated coal and nuclear-fired power plants with green energy. He told BBC, “That capital would be available the instant that the Russian forces have been removed from the homelands of Ukraine.”

It is pertinent to mention that Forrest made his fortune from the mining boom in Australia. He even formed Fortescue Metals, the largest iron ore manufacturer in the world. Additionally, in recent years, he has focused on green technology, taking efforts to decarbonize his mining activities and develop into a large green hydrogen producer.

In the meantime, large portions of the nation's infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Army has recently attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, particularly its power facilities.

Additionally, Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, stressed that it would cost the war-torn nation $750 billion to recover from the conflict, which had directly wreaked infrastructure to the tune of $100 billion.

In October, Didier Reynders, the justice commissioner for the European Union, said that since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, €17 billion in Russian assets had been frozen. According to a report by the Kyiv Independent, he stated that so far, the assets of 90 individuals have been frozen, totaling over €17 billion in seven member nations, including €2.2 billion in Germany. According to the EU Justice Commissioner, Ukraine may be rebuilt with that money.

(Image: AP)