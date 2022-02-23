Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced targetted sanctions on eight Russian entities as retaliation to Moscow's additional troop deployment along Ukraine's eastern borders and Putin's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic's (DPR, LPR). Addressing the cabinet, PM Morrison informed that the sanctions will include travel bans and they would be imposed "immediately". He even said that he believes "the invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun." Morrison further warned that the swift and firm sanctions could also exacerbate retaliatory cyberattacks from Russia.

"They are behaving like thugs and bullies and they should be called out as thugs and bullies," Australian PM Scott Morrison while slamming Russia over latest developments in Eastern Europe, as quoted by Sputnik.

"Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia. I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process," he added.

Australian sanctions include targetted travel suspensions and financial transaction embargos, in addition to a ban on at least eight individuals of the Russian National Security Council who are involved in "aiding and abetting" the potential invasion on Ukraine. Moreover, broader prohibition will be imposed and extended to the separatist-controlled regions of Ukraine in the wake of an attack, he said.

Sanctions expanded to anti-Ukraine territories will specifically target transport, energy, telecommunication, oil, gas, and mineral reserves. Moreover, Canberra also warned of potential sanctions on Russian banks, adding that financial embargos will also include those Russian citizens who will benefit from the invasion of Ukraine. "We will work very closely with neighbouring countries to deal with the likelihood of displaced persons. This is where we believe we can provide some effective assistance," PM Morrison added.

Invasion of Ukraine 'has already begun' and it's unacceptable: PM Morrison

The financial sanctions bring Australia into line with the US, UK, and Germany, who announced staunch measures overnight after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally recognised the independence of two breakaway provinces of Ukraine- Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic. Further warning of a "full-scale attack" on Ukraine, he also predicted that it was "likely to occur" within 24 hours.

"The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun. This invasion is unjustified, it's unwarranted, it's unprovoked and it's unacceptable," PM Morrison said.

For note, the developments come as Russian President Putin has officially ordered troops deployment abroad into unilaterally recognised independent of rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk. With already 1,90,000 Russian troops amassed along the Ukraine-Russia border, the fresh Russian troops' movement has widely alerted the Western powers. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden in strongest terms condemned Russia's actions, saying that Putin's move suggests the "beginning of an invasion." However, Russia has kept its silence, maintaining that it poses no threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and is still open for diplomatic talks.

(Image: AP)