Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "imminent" and also urged China to condemn violent acts in Eastern Europe amid ongoing tensions. Morrison further stated that he hoped the conflict would not occur, but given the current scenario, a Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

"It is essential for all countries to condemn Russia's threats of lethal violence towards Ukraine. The situation is still extremely dangerous, and an invasion of Ukraine is on the horizon," the Australian PM remarked, 7News reported.

Morrison made his remarks hours after Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Ukraine was on the verge of a 'full-fledged war'. On Friday, February 18, Dutton warned that there were several signals that an attack will occur soon. It's tragic, and we will witness horrific scenes. You would think that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who can't be trusted, is working on a trigger or is about to carry out the final phases of his plan to invade Ukraine," Dutton was quoted as saying by Nine Network.

'Consequences of ongoing crisis would be disastrous on Kyiv': Ukrainian diplomat

While European governments have tried to avoid a conflict in Ukraine, Dutton claims that Russian President Putin is set to carry out military action. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Shalkivskyi, the head of Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Australia, said that even if an invasion did not occur, the consequences on Kyiv would be disastrous.

"For our economy, two, three, or five months of such strain will be disastrous. My own belief is that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sufficient resources to maintain pressure on Ukraine for months and years, while waiting for the right time," Shalkivskyi told the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

US 'convinced' Russia would invade Ukraine in coming days

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to go ahead with his plans to invade Ukraine. Biden's comments came as tensions escalated along the Ukrainian militarised border with strikes that the West claimed could be "false-flag" operations meant to build a pretext for invasion.

Citing American intelligence, Biden claimed that assessment had changed after weeks of claiming the US wasn't sure if Putin had taken the final decision to invade. "As of this moment, I am convinced that Putin has made the decision. We have reason to believe that and the assault could occur in the coming days," Bidded remarked, as per the Associated Press.

Image: AP