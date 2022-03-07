As Russia continued to bombard Ukraine for the 12th day, Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison challenged China to sanction Russia. Addressing a Sydney-based foreign policy think tank, he said that no country would have more impact on the Russian invasion than China and it should therefore end its tacit political and economic support of the war and immediately impose sanctions on Moscow.

The Australian leader further asserted that the conflict was a moment of choice for China and it could ‘prove’ its commitment to global peace and principle of sovereignty.

"No country would have a greater impact right now on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine than China," Morrison told the Lowy Institute. "The crisis that now grips Europe heralds a moment of choice for China," Morrison continued.

It is imperative to note the diplomatic relationship between Russia and China have plunged manifold in the past months. Both the countries have been trading barbs over a number of issues including the coronavirus probe, Chinese claim over the South China Sea, and Economic sanctions on imports. Interestingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing just a few days before the invasion commenced. At the meeting, both sides pledged ‘friendship with no limits'.

Regular trade with Russia

Last Tuesday, China announced that it will continue to carry out regular trade cooperation with Russia. In a press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin clarified that Beijing firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions against its neighbour and will continue to import and export goods across the border.

“As we have repeatedly said, we believe that sanctions are not an effective solution to solve problems. It is China’s consistent position that we oppose all illegal unilateral sanctions. China and Russia will continue to carry out normal trade cooperation following the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” Wenbin emphasised.

Furthermore, commenting on the recently held dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, the Chinese diplomat said that he hopes that the warring sides could reach a solution. “We hope they can keep up the dialogue and negotiation process to seek a political settlement that accommodates both sides’ legitimate security concerns, achieves common security in Europe and promotes Europe’s lasting peace and stability,” he said.

He further reiterated his stance by saying that China has always been a supporter of “diplomatic and peaceful settlement” of crisis.

(Image: AP)