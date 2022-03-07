Australian PM Speaks To PM Modi Over Russia-Ukraine War; Considers 'strong Condemnation'

In the wake of the full-fledged Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison mentioned he had a 'lengthy conversation' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the military clash has entered its 12th day. During a press briefing, Morrison also stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 'very focused and determined', and that Vladimir Putin had 'planned this (invasion of Kyiv) a long time ago'.

"Zelenskyy is very focused and determined, his energy continues the international momentum against Russia. I will encourage what Zelenskyy is doing. He understands the delicate relationship that Ukraine shares with countries that supports him and balance well," the Australian Prime Minister said.

"But I had a lengthy conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed giving a strong condemnation for war," Scott Morrison further said.

Australia reiterates support to Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday apprised Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison regarding the war's status. According to the Ukrainian president, he spoke to the Australian PM about the course of the war and also emphasised the dangers to people and the environment posed by Russian strikes on Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities. Furthermore, he also thanked PM Morrison for Australia's 'defence and humanitarian support'.

On March 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter and informed about the conversation he had with Australian PM. His Tweet read, "I continue negotiations with partners. Told Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP about the course of the war. As well as risks to people and the environment due to the threat to Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities. Thanked for the defence and humanitarian support. Stop Russia."

Taking to Twitter, the Australian Prime Minister had said, "Just spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. He thanked Australia for our military & humanitarian support & extensive sanctions. We discussed ways we could assist further. I praised Ukraine’s courage against Russia’s aggression & condemned Russia’s actions on behalf of us all."

Russia-Ukraine war

While Moscow has been claiming that it has been targeting military and important strategic points, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly blamed the war on Ukraine’s leadership and criticised their resistance to the invasion. Moscow had earlier even declared a partial ceasefire on the route for the civilians to escape the war zone. However, hours later, the ceasefire was breached and Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities.