Australia's PM To Hold 'wide-ranging' Talks With German Chancellor Over Russia-Ukraine War

In the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to undertake wide-ranging talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tonight. On March 3, Australia's Prime Minister indicated that the talks with Germany's Chancellor will cover sanctions as well as Australia's military and humanitarian assistance. He went on to state that the discussion will also focus on strengthening the hydrogen collaboration as well as shared Indo-Pacific interests.

The Australian PM's announcement on Twitter read, "A wide-ranging discussion with German Chancellor @OlafScholz tonight on standing firm with Ukraine, including through sanctions and Australia’s military and humanitarian support, strengthening our hydrogen partnership, and our common interests in the Indo-Pacific."

As a global campaign to isolate Moscow gains traction, Australian miners and superannuation institutions have begun to cut connections with Moscow. Australia has also joined other central banks in putting pressure on Russia, barring the Bank of Russia from cashing in $8 billion in Australian bonds.

More than 400 Russian individuals and businesses have been added to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's "Consolidated List" - a list of people and entities subject to financial penalties - since last week's invasion of Ukraine. Selected Russian banks have also been dropped from the SWIFT international payments system, making it more difficult for Russian consumers and businesses to transfer funds.

Russia-Ukraine War

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, said on Thursday that Moscow is ready for talks to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, but that the country's military weapons would be destroyed first. According to Lavrov, the Russian side conveyed its demands to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week and is now awaiting Kyiv's response during Thursday's meeting. He continued by claiming that the West has been equipping, training, and creating bases in Ukraine in order to turn it into a bulwark against Russia.

