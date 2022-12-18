Austria Adopts Resolution Terming Holodomor In Ukraine As 'terrible Crime'; Russia Reacts

Austria's national council has adopted a resolution calling the Holodomor a "terrible crime". Austria's decision comes on the heels of German parliament's decision to recognise Holodomor as a "genocide". Germany's decision was criticised by Russia. Moscow alleged that Berlin's decision was politically motivated. The resolution in Austria, just like the resolution in Germany, was adopted without any opposition.

The resolution mentions that the Holodomor was a "a cruel famine that was deliberately and systematically provoked by the Soviet Union against the civilian population, mainly on the territory of Ukraine in 1932-1933 and which, according to various estimates, took the lives of from 3.5 to 7 million people", as per a report by Ukrinform. The resolution also notes that the Holodomor was ignored by the world. Holodomor is garnering much more attention now due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

It is worth noting that the resolution adopted by Austia does not recognise the Holodomor as a genocide but as a "terrible crime". The reason for this is that the Austrian Freedom Party opposed labelling Holodomor as a genocide. Social Democratic Party of Austria also did not support the genocide label.

What was the Holodomor and was it a genocide?

The Holodomor was a famine that occurred in Ukraine in 1932-1933, during which millions of people died. The question of whether the Holodomor was a genocide has been the subject of significant debate and controversy.

Some scholars argue that the Holodomor was a genocide, citing evidence that the famine was intentionally caused by the Soviet government as part of a campaign to suppress Ukrainian nationalism and collectivize agriculture. According to this view, the famine was a form of mass murder carried out with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. For example, in his book "The Harvest of Sorrow: Soviet Collectivization and the Terror-Famine," historian Robert Conquest argues that the famine was a deliberate policy of the Soviet government, designed to break the resistance of Ukrainian peasants to collectivization and to punish them for their resistance to Soviet rule. Conquest cites evidence of forced confiscation of food, destruction of crops, and other measures taken by the Soviet authorities to deprive Ukrainian peasants of food as evidence of the genocidal intent of the famine.

Other scholars, however, argue that the Holodomor was not a genocide, but rather a tragic consequence of the Soviet government's misguided policies and mismanagement of the economy. According to this view, the famine was not deliberately caused by the Soviet authorities, but rather resulted from a combination of factors, including drought, crop failures, and the disruption of agricultural production caused by the forced collectivization of agriculture. For example, in his book "The Holodomor: A Reassessment," historian Mark Tauger argues that the famine was not a result of a deliberate policy of extermination, but rather a consequence of the Soviet government's efforts to implement rapid industrialization and collectivization, which disrupted agricultural production and led to widespread food shortages. Tauger cites evidence of efforts by the Soviet authorities to provide aid to famine victims and to mitigate the effects of the famine as evidence that the famine was not a genocide.