Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, 11 April. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nehammer stated that they are "militarily neutral" and have a clear stance on the Russian military action against Ukraine. He called for a ceasefire and asserted that the Russian military aggression against Ukraine needs to stop. The meeting between Karl Nehammer and Putin comes as the Russian military offensive against Ukraine enters day 47.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for a probe of war crimes in Ukraine and the announcement of humanitarian corridors. Nehammer revealed that he has already informed about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has stated that Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his meeting with Putin will take "very clear messages of a humanitarian and political kind."

Ich werde morgen Vladimir #Putin in Moskau treffen. Wir sind militärisch neutral, hat aber eine klare Haltung zum russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die #Ukraine. Er muss aufhören! Es braucht humanitäre Korridore, einen Waffenstillstand & vollständige Aufklärung der Kriegsverbrechen. — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) April 10, 2022

Alexander Schallenberg informed that Nehammer decided to visit Moscow after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday. Schallenberg highlighted that Austria does not want to leave any chance to end the war in Ukraine prior to the meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg, as per AP. Schallenberg stated that Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammar and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a one-on-one meeting. He belives that Putin must have interest in knowing the truth and "really finding out what’s going on outside."

Austrian Chancellor meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on April 9. In a tweet, Nehammer thanked Zelenskyy for the "open and honest conversation" and the friendly welcome in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. He asserted that Austria understands the sufferings of people in Ukraine and assured help to reduce the humanitarian suffering and bring an end to the war between the two countries. He also held a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv. In a tweet, Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Nehammer for supporting Ukraine and implementing European Union sanctions against Russia. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed Ukraine's recovery plan and funds in Kyiv. Shmyhal emphasized the need to increase the pressure on Kremlin to bring an end to the war.

Danke für das offene und ehrliche Gespräch sowie den freundschaftlichen Empfang in Kyijw @ZelenskyyUa. Österreich weiß, was das ukrainische Volk derzeit erleiden muss. Wir werden helfen, wo wir können, um das humanitäre Leid zu lindern und diesen Krieg zu beenden. pic.twitter.com/0OhtvmroFK — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) April 9, 2022

Held a meeting with the Federal Chancellor of 🇦🇹 @karlnehammer in #Kyiv today. Thanked for support and consistent implementation of #EU sanctions against rf. Stressed the need to increase pressure to end the war. Discussed 🇺🇦 recovery plan and fund, developing by the Government. pic.twitter.com/glv9U0YD6x — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) April 9, 2022

Image: AP