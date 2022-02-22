Austria Summons Russian Ambassador After Moscow Recognises DPR & LPR's Independence

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that his government has summoned Russia's ambassador to express its displeasure with Moscow's infringement of Ukraine's sovereignty. Nehammer said that Austria supports the European Union's policy of imposing sanctions against Russia in stages, beginning with a formal decision by the bloc's foreign ministers on Tuesday (February 22) afternoon.

"There is a variety of sanctions options that now need to be used in a targeted way because we have to assume that we haven't yet reached the peak of the escalation," he told reporters in Vienna, Associated Press (AP) reported.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine-- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Nehammer further reassured Austrians that their energy supply would be secure even if Russia abruptly stops delivering natural gas. Authorities in the country are also increasing surveillance of potential cyber threats to Austrian government entities. As per the AP report, the country's foreign ministry was the subject of a hack linked to Russia a couple of years ago.

Austria warns Russia of severe sanctions in case of Ukrainian invasion

Last month, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not the only lever Europe could pull to penalise Russia in case of any hostile action against Ukraine. Schallenberg went on to say that the European continent's common security necessitates cooperation with Moscow. The pipeline is not yet operational, and gas is not being pumped. "We have other levers that we intend to use and will definitely use if Russia makes an attempt to invade Ukraine," Schallenberg told Austria's ORF channel, Sputnik reported.

It should be mentioned here that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed in September 2021. It has been designed with an aim to transport gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. To ensure that the project complies with the provisions of the 2019 EU Gas Directive, Nord Stream 2 AG is under the process to be certified as the pipeline's independent operator. German officials are likely to make a decision on certification In the second half of 2022.

(Image: AP)