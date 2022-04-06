Austria To Not Expel Russian Envoys Without 'substantial Proof' Of War Crimes In Ukraine

As numerous EU countries have expelled Russian diplomats after recent reports of Bucha killings, Austria has stated that it will only expel Russian diplomats if they get evidence of a violation of the Vienna Convention. As per the reports of TASS, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stated that Austria will only begin expelling Russian diplomats if the country's special services obtain sufficient evidence that they are violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Schallenberg claimed that he made history by becoming Austria's first foreign minister to designate a Russian diplomat persona non grata, stating that he will do it again if required. He also said that they are working closely with Austrian special forces, according to ORF2. The diplomat suggests that Vienna is home to the headquarters of a number of international organisations that employ Russian ambassadors, and Austria does not want to hamper their work.

'Expulsion of diplomats in Austria may result in retaliatory actions from Russia'

The foreign minister warned that an unlawful expulsion of diplomats in Austria may result in retaliatory actions from Russia, rendering the Austrian diplomatic presence in Moscow ineffective. He said that if there is a response from Russia, the Austrian embassy will be compelled to lock its doors in Moscow, which will be detrimental to everyone. However, he also said that if they find clear evidence that a diplomat of a Russian mission does not satisfy the norms of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations he will take serious measures.

In the meanwhile, Schallenberg condemned Russia for its war crimes stating on April 1 that the Russian leadership must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine during the war. The minister also stated that there is a strong suspicion of war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine in reference to Russia's shelling of civilian targets and the employment of certain weapons, according to Ukrinform.

Sanctions against Russia

Sanctions against Russian individuals and companies were imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and a few other countries in response to Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine. However, the EU countries have been hesitant to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Austria's finance minister ruled out any EU measures targeting Russian energy and gas on Monday.

Image: AP