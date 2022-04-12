Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer who visited Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 12 to "tell the truth to him about the war in Ukraine," has reportedly had a bad trip full of "tough talks" with the aid of a translator despite his counterpart being known as a fluent German speaker. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg had described, that the Austrian leader was visiting Putin because "it should be in his own interest that someone tells him [Putin] face-to-face the reality that this president has de facto lost the war morally."

The two leaders, Russian President Putin and Austrian Chancellor Nehammer met at the Russian presidential residence, Russia's semi-official Interfax reported. The latter accused the Russian President of committing war atrocities in Ukraine during a seemingly bitter and unfriendly meeting, reports suggest. Before he headed out for the key bilateral negotiations with his Russian counterpart, the Austrian chancellor had tweeted that Austria's military is neutral and that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "must stop." Austria is not a NATO member state and is constitutionally neutral.

'Not a friendly trip'

As he became the first EU leader to sit face to face in person with Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence, the two leaders had a verbal exchange for over 75 minutes. Nehammer's spokesperson later described the so-called "important meeting" as being "tough, very direct, and open." Nehammer himself described his visit as "not a friendly trip."

"I have just come from Ukraine and have seen with my own eyes the immeasurable suffering caused by the Russian war of aggression," Nehammer's office quoted him as saying in a statement. He had paid a visit to Ukraine before his Moscow departure and had held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. He also visited the town of Bucha, where bodies of the civilians lay in mass graves.

''I addressed the serious war crimes in Bucha and other places and emphasized that all those responsible for them must be held accountable," Nehammer said in a hardened tone, according to a statement issued by his office."I also told President Putin in no uncertain terms that sanctions against Russia will remain in place and will continue to be tightened as long as people are dying in Ukraine." Upon his return, the Austrian chancellor told reporters that he discussed the humanitarian corridors and natural gas deliveries with Putin. He emphasized that the diplomatic effort left no positive impression. Although he went on to add that he had “left no stone unturned” and that it was his "duty" to fly to Russia.