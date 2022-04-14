Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Believes In Negotiations Between Russia & Ukraine

After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer thinks that there is still a chance for talks between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to DPA, Nehammer stated that both Putin and Zelenskyy are in a "state of military thinking" and are aware that it needs to "end at some point," EuroIntegration reported.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has fears that there would be an escalation of hostilities in Donbass. He stated that both Russia and Ukraine are getting ready for a "very tense" and from a "human point of view." He further stated that the sanctions imposed by the EU on exports of electronics will affect the Russian armed forces, as per the news report. Nehammar highlighted that the sanctions will not immediately lead to Russian President Vladimir Putin ending the war in Ukraine, however, it will impact the Russian military in the "medium term."

Karl Nehammer's meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Earlier on April 9, Karl Nehammer visited Ukraine's capital Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later on April 11, Nehammer travelled to Moscow to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Karl Nehammer became the first European leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with Putin after Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Nehammer's visit to Moscow and Kyiv was focused to hold talks over the ceasefire. It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate as Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv entered its day 50.

Austrian Chancellor's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

During his meeting with Putin, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he had raised alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine, CNN reported. The talks between Nehammer and Putin lasted for about 75 minutes at the Russian President's Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow. Nehammer's spokesperson described the talks between the Austrian leader and Putin as "very direct, open and tough," as per the CNN report. According to the statement, Nehammar stated that he raised "serious war crimes" in Bucha and other regions and stressed that all those responsible for the crimes need to be held accountable. Furthermore, Nehammar highlighted the need for creating humanitarian corridors for providing food and water to the besieged cities and evacuating civilians.

Image: AP