Austria's Chancellor Asserts Putin Believes He Is 'winning The War' After Meeting Him

After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in the midst of the ravaging conflict, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday stated that Putin believes that he is winning the war in Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention here that Nehammer is the only leader of the European Union to meet with Putin ever since the onset of the invasion. As per the reports of NBC, the Austrian leader said that he had a frank and difficult meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week and he believes that Putin is now in his own war logic. He also stated that Putin has no faith in international institutions and in the Donbas region as the Russian President charges Ukrainians with genocide. He also added that Putin regards this war as a kind of Russian Federation self-defence operation.

Prior to his visit to Moscow, the Austrian Chancellor also travelled to Ukraine's Bucha to witness the damage inflicted by retreating Russian soldiers. He told NBC that they observed the war crimes in Bucha and that he wanted to be a first-hand witness before meeting Putin. He further noted that they have to look in Putin's eyes and confront him with what they saw in Ukraine.

Nehammer told Putin that they need humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

Austria's Chancellor went on and claimed that he informed Putin regarding the dire need for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and that they need to take care of the wounded. Nehammer also stated there were no handshakes when he met Putin. He further added that Putin believes that the sanctions are "very harsh" and that the ongoing war is essential. The chancellor said that the Russian President is well aware that he is in possession of a powerful weapon and he is well aware of the weapon's potential danger, however, he is not sure if Putin will use it, but it has the capability to threaten the entire world. the Austrian chancellor concluded by describing his encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'pessimistic.'

Peace talks with Russia have reached a dead end: Zelenskyy

In the meantime, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated earlier on Saturday that peace negotiations with Kremlin have reached a dead end because they will not trade their territory and people with Russia, according to The Independent. On Saturday, Zelenskyy met with the leaders of the United Kingdom and Sweden to discuss measures for assisting Ukrainian forces in Mariupol as well as the remaining stranded citizens.

