Amid the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a 40-days-old baby died in Ukraine after he caught pneumonia when his family sought shelter during the bombing. The Tajik boy named Amir was born less than two months ago in Kharkiv and he suffered from pneumonia while hiding with his family. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Twitter shared pictures of the heart-wrenching pictures of the dead baby at the graveyard.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insisted that Amir was a victim of Russian action. According to the foreign ministry, the funeral ceremony was conducted after the evacuation by Imam of Lviv Sheikh Murat Suleimanov. Ukraine MP Inna Sovsun also posted pictures of the little baby at the graveyard. In the tweet, Inna Sovsun mentioned that Amir was just 40 days old and had caught pneumonia while hiding along with his parents in a basement in Kharkiv during the shelling by the Russian troops and called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a criminal." She offered condolences to Amir's family and the Muslim community in Kharkiv.

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia's military action in Ukraine entered the eleventh day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has announced that 11000 Russian troops have been killed in the offensive. Furthermore, Russia has lost 285 tanks, 44 aircraft and 48 helicopters as well as 4 unmanned aerial vehicles. Moreover, Russia has lost 985 armoured vehicles of different types, 21 anti-warfare systems, 60 cisterns, 109 artillery pieces and 447 vehicles as well as 2 vessels. On March 5, Russia had declared a brief ceasefire in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovas for citizens to evacuate or flee. However, the Ukrainian government stated that Russia had violated the ceasefire and the Russian armed forces continued missile bomb strikes on Mariupol, Volnovas and other cities.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed that the shelling made it impossible to have safe evacuation for civilians and deliver medicines and food. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry further denied the Russian allegation about creating hurdles for the residents to flee the cities and called it misinformation to justify the criminal actions of the Russian army. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn "Russiaʼs gross violation of the agreements on the opening of humanitarian corridors." Furthermore, they urged the international community to call on Russia to declare a ceasefire.

Image: AP