'Bakhmut Is Only In Our Hearts', Says Zelenskyy After Ukraine Loses Control Of Destroyed City To Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Sunday that Russia has taken control of the city of Bakhmut after a bloody eight-month battle by Moscow's Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, that has left it in ruins.

Zelenskyy said he thought Ukraine had lost the city, but added, “You have to understand that there is nothing,” saying of the Russians, “They destroyed everything.” “For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts," he said. "There is nothing in this place.” Zelenskyy was speaking alongside President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Russia’s defense ministry said early Sunday that forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The ministry statement on the Telegram channel came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin. Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing.

The eight-month battle for the city in eastern Ukraine is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.