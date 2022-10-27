Balaklava TPP Sevastopol In Crimea Attacked By Ukraine Drone Overnight

Authorities in Russian annexed Crimea on Thursday said that the Ukrainian armed forces targeted the Balaklava TPP [Sevastopol Combined Cycle Power Plant] via an unmanned drone overnight on October 27. The staff at the thermal power plant quickly responded to the massive fire before the arrival of the Ministry of Emergency Situations at the incident. There were no civilian casualties reported.

“Today at night there was a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the Balaklava thermal power station,” the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. “The transformer is minimally damaged. There were no casualties,” he added.

'Radar protection knocked the drone off its trajectory': Governor of occupied Sevastopol

The Governor of the occupied Sevastopol also stated that the plant did not incur major damage. Due to already existing protective measures at the station, much damage was avoided, he noted. “Radar protection means essentially knocked the drone off its trajectory and it did not reach its target,” said Razvozhayev on Telegram. Further, he informed, that the attack did not affect the power supply of Sevastopol and Crimea, and the electricity was not cut off. Razvozhaev claimed that the drone was shot down while it was moving toward the Belbek airfield.

According to Ukrainian military forces, the plant was constructed to minimise the burden on the electrical grid, which would also enhance reliability. The footage was also released online capturing the fragments of an unknown UAV that Russia stated belonged to Ukraine's armed forces. According to eyewitnesses, the drone fell down in the village of Ivanivka, Simferopol district.

Ukrainian UAV dropped a mine on the Balaklava TPP in Sevastopol that damaged the non-working transformer but the station operates without interruption, pro-Russian agency Rybar meanwhile reported. The assault came shortly after the Russian UAV "Geran-2" attacked the Kyiv region and drones were heard flying in the Belotserkovsky district. The units of the Russian Federation Armed Forces also attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk, Dvurechnaya, as well as Kislovka and Kotlyarovka.