As the Russian offensive against Ukrainian civilians continues even after the 50 days of the war, the leaders of Baltic nations-- Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia-- visited the war-torn country, Ukraine, along with the Polish President on Wednesday. During the visit, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonia's President Alar Karis travelled by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with their counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After holding a closed-door meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv’s historic Mariinsky Palace, the leaders underscored their support for the embattled country.

Together with presidents of Estonia 🇪🇪 @AlarKaris, Latvia 🇱🇻 @valstsgriba, Lithuania 🇱🇹 @GitanasNauseda & Poland 🇵🇱 @AndrzejDuda visited #Borodianka. Witnessed the large-scale destruction in the villages & towns of Kyiv region. War crimes of russia must be punished. 🇺🇦 will win! pic.twitter.com/iZPF379qsM — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) April 13, 2022

@ZelenskyyUa noted the immense significance of visit by Baltic and Polish presidents, underlining that it is a special gesture of support and friendship.Presidents also visited devastated towns and villages to witness the horrible consequences of 🇷🇺 aggression. pic.twitter.com/OkI4qXtypY — Valsts prezidenta kanceleja (@Rigas_pils) April 13, 2022

During their visit to Ukraine, the leaders also visited Borodyanka, one of the nearby towns where evidence of brutal atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew earlier last month. The Presidents demanded accountability for what they called war crimes carried out by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the Lithuanian President called the war "a fight for Europe’s future" and demanded tougher sanctions, including against Russia’s oil, gas and all the country’s banks. "We know this history. We know what Russian occupation means. We know what Russian terrorism means," Duda said. He added that both those who committed war crimes and those who gave the orders should be held accountable.

"If someone sends aircraft, if someone sends troops to shell residential districts, kill civilians, murder them, this is not war. This is cruelty, this is banditry, this is terrorism," he stressed.

All #RussianWarCrimes must be investigated, everyone who participated in organising or perpetrating those crimes, must face a trial. Killing, torture, using illegal weapons it will not go unpunished. Estonia will support 🇺🇦 & ICC judicial efforts by providing necessary expertise. pic.twitter.com/f6GdlLgzUr — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 13, 2022

Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian🇺🇦 army in Dmytrivka.



Heroism, love of freedom and Homeland always triumph over savagery.



Ukraine needs weapons for their fight here and now. pic.twitter.com/I0DudDMPu0 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) April 13, 2022

Putin says "special operation" will continue till the completion of the "goal"

It is worth mentioning that the visit of NATO nations came on the 49th day of the war. Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also had a surprise visit to Kyiv. During his visit, Johnson promised to provide more NLAW (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon) anti-tank missiles, Javelin anti-tank systems, loitering munitions, Starstreak air defence systems, and more non-lethal aid including ballistic helmets, body armour and night-vision goggles. Earlier on Tuesday, while reacting to the atrocities of Russian forces in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the reports and said Moscow “had no other choice” but to invade and would “continue until its full completion and the fulfilment of the tasks that have been set." According to him, the "special operation" was going as per the plan.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP