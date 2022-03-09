Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Earlier, a Pakistani national had also thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for rescuing her amid the evacuation process for the Indians stranded due to Russia's aggression. According to Government sources, Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation.

Bangladesh PM thanks PM Modi for evacuating country's nationals from war-torn country:

With Indians, the nation has rescued stranded citizens, mostly students, of several other nations, including Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia, under its evacuation mission, titled ‘Operation Ganga’ ever since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

Pakistani national thanks India for evacuation

Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her:

She has been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon.

In a related update, a stranded Indian student assisted a Pakistani student in Kyiv in reaching the Romanian border, where she was evacuated to her motherland. Ankit Yadav, who recently returned from the war-hit Ukraine, told ANI that he assisted her in getting to the Pakistani consulate, from where she was flown back to her hometown.

India's 'Operation Ganga' mission

In the recent update, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that under Operation Ganga, the country has evacuated all stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy. The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights has gone up to 15,521. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2,467 stranded passengers and carried over 32-tonne relief material.

Russia-Ukraine war update

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that since Russia's begun military operations, over 12,000 Russian forces have been killed. About 1036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces, and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat, according to the MFA data.

On Tuesday, following Russia announcing ceasefire from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the war-hit country Ukraine began the evacuation of civilians including foreign students from Sumy to Poltava.

