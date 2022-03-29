Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Slams US' Sanctions On Elite RAB Force: 'Abominable Act'

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday came down heavily on the United States for slapping stringent sanctions on the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over allegations of committing human rights abuses. Terming the US move a "very condemnable act," Hasina refuted US' accusations against the elite forces, adding that RAB has immensely contributed to the country's efforts in curbing militant activities and terrorism. Speaking at the 18th founding anniversary of the RAB, Hasina mentioned that Dhaka takes legal action against any law enforcement agencies if they were found involved in any criminal act.

"I think imposing sanctions (on RAB and its officials) after all these successes is very much an abominable act," said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during her address at the Shaheer Lt. Col. Azad Memorial Hall of RAB headquarters.

Regretting US' decision, PM Hasina stated that RAB members were penalised "without any fault or cause." "In their country (US) they do not take action against any member of their forces for their criminal activities," she said, as quoted by Daily Sun. Citing examples of human rights abuse by law enforcers in the US, Hasina mentioned that while Washington continued to punish the internal peacekeepers, those involved with a crime will "attain success." She also expressed concern over "some people of the country" were expectedly colluding with the US to promote false propaganda against Bangladesh.

US protecting war criminals of Bangladesh: Hasina

PM Hasina blamed the US for sheltering war criminals protecting convicted law abusers. She pointed out that Washington gave citizenship to several "convicted criminals" of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hasina flagged that the US has vehemently defied requests of allowing Bangladesh to expatriate the "war criminals" who have allegedly killed women and children.

The Bangladeshi PM's statement comes after the US Treasury Department last December imposed sanctions on Bangladesh elite force RAB and seven of its serving former officials for "grave violation" of human rights, triggering countrywide protests in Bangladesh. Current Inspector General of Police in Bangladesh and former RAB director Benazir Ahmed are among the sanctioned officials.

Bangladesh elite force RAB

The elite battalion of Bangladesh was created in 2004 to combat spiking extremism, underworld crimes, containing drugs business, smuggling and piracy, and much more. Since coming into action, RAB has been accused of violating human rights and abusing power several times. According to the UN, there is "consistent and credible evidence" that suggests RAB's involvement in extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances since 2004. In January 2022, at least 12 human rights organisations documenting crimes committed by RAB, wrote a letter to the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix. They demanded that the UN must prevent the elite Bangladeshi from going on UN's peacekeeping missions.

(Image: AP)