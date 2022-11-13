Banksy's New Artwork In Borodyanka Depicts Resilience Amidst Wreckage In War-torn Ukraine

UK-based graffiti artist Banksy, who continues to enthrall the world with his artwork and undisclosed identity, recently unveiled a mural in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka. His latest work was crafted on a ravaged building that was shelled by Russian forces before being liberated following the recent withdrawal.

Images shared by the pseudonymous British artist on Instagram display the artwork of a gymnast performing a handstand on actual uneven debris laying around the mural. The other images display the building, which has withstood heavy shelling. Uploaded a day ago, the pictures have garnered over 1.8 million likes and more than 19,000 comments. Reacting to it, one user on Instagram wrote: “Simply genious Our land fragile, but strong, same like a character of your art, balancing on the wreckage.”

Another user suggested Banksy to create art inspired by the plight of Iranian women, who are protesting in their homeland against the Islamic Republic's oppressive rules. “Great to see you back! Please support Iranian women too! They need the help of artists around the world for their voices to be heard!” the user wrote. "SO POWERFUL!!!!! Thank you for this!" a third user said.

Symbolic murals pop up in war-torn Ukraine

According to the BBC, quite a few murals have been observed in and around Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. This has fuelled speculations that the renowned, yet somehow anonymous artist, worked in Ukraine amid the war. A second mural, which is assumed to be another work of Banksy, shows a child striking a man with a Judo move. For many, the man in the mural appears to depict Russian President Vladimir Putin, who holds a black belt in the Japanese martial art.

While the second mural has not been claimed by Banksy himself, the first one is. It is located in Borodyanka, one of the most impacted Ukrainian regions that experienced widespread destruction due to attacks by Russian forces. The town went through a series of being captured and liberated since the Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022. During the initial days of the invasion, Russian troops occupied the town, which is about 48 kilometers away from Kyiv. However, it was liberated in April before getting captured again.