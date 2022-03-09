'Barbaric War': Russia Holding 400,000 People Hostage In Mariupol, Claims Ukrainian FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday claimed that Russia is holding 400,000 people hostage in Mariupol as 'indiscriminate' shelling continues in the city. He said that almost 3,000 newborn children lack food and medicine.

"Russia continues holding hostage over 400.000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues. Almost 3.000 newborn babies lack medicine and food. I urge the world to act! Force Russia to stop its barbaric war on civilians and babies!" Kuleba tweeted.

Some of the worst desperation of the war has been unfolding in Mariupol were attempts to evacuate civilians and deliver essential supplies failed badly, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia for firing on convoy before it reached the city.

Ukrainian officials announced that Russia has agreed to another new daylong ceasefire along several evacuation corridors for civilians fleeing the under-attack cities Wednesday. However, it is unclear if Moscow will respect it.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces said that it was building up defences in cities in the north, south and east and that troops around Kyiv were resisting the Russian offensive with unspecified strikes and holding the line.

Russia says 'some progress' made in talks, army asked to not 'topple' Ukraine govt

In a massive development on the 14th day of the war, Russia on Wednesday said that negotiations with Ukraine were 'progressing well" after the two sides met for their third round of talks in Belarus. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that talks with Kyiv were making a 'headway' and stated that Moscow's troops had been asked not to 'topple' the Ukrainian government.

"Some progress has been made," Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, adding that the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."

Kuleba had earlier that Kyiv wants direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to find a solution to end the conflict.