Battle Of Soledar: Russia Officially Claims Control Over Ukraine's Salt-mining Town

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its troops have officially captured Soledar, a crucial Ukrainian town located on the frontline that has witnessed heavy battles over the last few days, the Associated Press reported.



The ministry said that the town, which is home to the largest salt mine in Europe, was captured by Russian forces on the night of Thursday. Soledar is located in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, one of the four Ukrainian regions that were illegally annexed by Russia in September last year.



The town falling in the hands of Russian forces comes as a major win for Moscow, which had been experiencing a fair share of setbacks in the ongoing war.

Russia’s air defence took over Soledar’s air space

The ministry declared that the capture will help in stalling supplies to Ukrainian forces stationed in nearby Bakhmut. As per figures provided by the ministry, the battle that raged in Soledar over the past three days has put over 700 Ukrainian servicemen to death, and has destroyed 300 weapons.

"The liberation of the settlement of Soledar, important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk region, was completed on the evening of January 12," MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Friday, according to Sputnik.

The Russian military has attributed the win to its belligerent aerial strikes, rockets, preventing the transfer of reserves, and ammunition delivery. Konashenkov revealed that in order to capture the town, Russia’s air defence took over Soledar’s air space and blockaded the region from the north and south.

This comes just days after Donetsk People’s Republic head Denis Pushilin announced that Soledar’s city center was seized by the Wagner Group, a Russian private mercenary company.



"According to the latest information, the center of Soledar is under the control of the Wagner division, and here the guys have gained ground on one side and the other. They are already effectively moving forward," Pushilin had told Channel One.