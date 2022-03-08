Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday sent out a strong message to the world, urging everyone to be like Ukraine and not to be afraid of Russia, stating that his country destroyed the myth of the Russian military power.

Reznikov took to Twitter and stated, "People of all the world, do not be afraid! Be like Ukraine. Ukraine completely destroyed a myth about the Russian military power which scared the world. But not us.We will fight and win. The whole Ukraine will resist. I urge everyone to show that free world is not afraid of a tyrant hiding in a bunker."

Ukraine says 400 civilian deaths recorded

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Defence Minister released new estimates of casualties and damage from the Russian war, saying that Russian military actions have killed 38 children and wounded more than 70. ''Overall, at least 400 civilian deaths have been recorded and 800 wounded, though these data are definitely incomplete,'' Reznikov said in a video address. The Ukrainian Defence Minister further said that Russian strikes have destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1,500 residential buildings. He estimated that some 10,000 foreign students, notably from India, China and the Persian Gulf are trapped due to the fighting.

"Today, I am addressing not only the leaders of the free world, but also to people all over the world. Two weeks ago, the world changed, everything has changed, but not everyone has realised it yet. Russia has attacked Ukraine, started eight years ago in Crimea. Rockets flew hundreds of kilometers. Today, it is our citizens who are suffering, tomorrow it could be anyones, yours. Russian soldiers are behaving like terrorists and cowards," Oleksii Reznikov said in the video address.

President Zelenskyy slams the West

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. He further stated that the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled till now.

"If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect. While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can," Zelenskyy said.

Image: Facebook/@oleksiireznikov, AP