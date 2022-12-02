Bear Grylls Visits Ukraine Ahead Of A Show Revealing Zelenskyy's 'never-seen-before Side'

For his next adventure, British television presenter Bear Grylls jetted off to Ukraine to meet the war-torn country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 48-year-old shared glimpses of his meet-up on Instagram along with a lengthy note to describe his experience, which will be highlighted in an upcoming programme.

“This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other. As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle,” he wrote.

Grylls also revealed how the programme will help viewers across the world witness a different side of Zelenskyy. “Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelenskyy that has never been shown before. What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping… I got so much more. The programme is coming soon,” he wrote, before thanking the Ukrainian president for his cordial hospitality and motivating Zelenskyy to “stay strong.”

The Instagram post shared by Grylls comprises three images that feature the president and the adventurer engaging in a conversation and sipping a beverage as they stroll around Kyiv with heavy security. The pictures have garnered over 416,000 likes and more than 4,300 comments. Reacting to them, one Instagram user wrote: “Thank you for your support! It's so important for us to feel world's attention to what is happening with Ukraine.” “Zelenskyy!! What a leader. Well done Ukraine slava Ukraine god bless,” wrote another.

Zelenskyy invites Musk to Ukraine for an eye-opener

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy recently offered Twitter CEO Elon Musk to visit Ukraine for an eye-opener on what the nation is going through as it gets battered by Russian forces. The invitation came after Musk proposed a peace plan which suggested that Ukraine should take a neutral standpoint, not join NATO and promise to supply water to Crimea, and in return, Russia should withdraw its troops from the nation.

Slamming the proposal, Zelenskyy said at a conference held by the New York Times that if Musk wishes to “understand what Russia has done here,” he should visit Ukraine. “You will see this with your own eyes. After that, you will tell us how to end this war, who started and when we can end it,” he said.