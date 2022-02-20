Belarus And Russia To Continue Drills In Kyiv's Eastern Flank; Will 'not Withdraw Troops'

As tensions continue to simmer on Ukraine’s eastern flank, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin has announced that Russia and Belarus will continue military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground as the situation deteriorates in the Donbas with reports of artillery shelling on the border. "In connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] and the aggravation of the situation in the Donbas, the presidents of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation have decided to continue checks of the response forces of the Union State," Khrenin said on Sunday on the Belarus Defence ministry Telegram account.

[Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, shows an intercontinental ballistic missile being launched during drills. Credit: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP]

'Russia-Belarus will not withdraw troops': Belarus defence minister Viktor Khrenin

Belarusian Defence Minister informed that the troops “will not withdraw” from the Minsk as was previously announced. Belarus’ announcement further complicates the security situation for Ukraine, Western leaders and NATO who have recently warned about Putin’s plans to stage a false flag and launch an invasion of Kyiv. Khrenin stated that the drills will involve operational training that was not conducted in the large-scale Russian-Belarusian Allied Resolve 2022 exercises between Moscow and Belarus.

Khrenin asserted that the two neighbours have "pumped up" the military cooperation with modern combat weapons, and offensive arms and efforts are underway for the modernisation of military and transport infrastructure as tensions soar between Russia and the West. Belarusian defence minister accused the US, and the West of ”bypassing" red lines, including the ‘new formats’ for the military absorption of Ukrainian territory into the Western bloc.

On February 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the initiation of strategic nuclear exercises involving ballistic missile launches. Under the leadership of Putin, the planned exercise of the strategic deterrence forces was held, during which ballistic and cruise missiles were launched. President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw the drills, which include multiple mock launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the drills were planned a long time ago to test the military command and personnel's readiness, as well as the effectiveness of Russia's nuclear and conventional weapons. Russia has also demanded that the US and its allies exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet Republics from NATO, desist from deploying weapons in Ukraine, and pull NATO forces out of Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies, on the other hand, flatly refused Russia's demands. Meanwhile, if the West continues to ignore Moscow's fundamental concerns, Moscow has threatened to take specific military-technical measures.

Image: AP